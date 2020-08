1945- 2020 Manuel L. Pope, 75, of Green River died August 8. He was born on April 29, 1945 in Andalusia, Alabama. Cremation will take place. Manuel's family will be receiving guests from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence, 1020 Bridger Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Masks and social distancing will be required.