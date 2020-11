Or Copy this URL to Share

1929- 2020 Margaret Moneyhun, 91, of Rock Springs died November 19. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rock Springs Evangelical Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Green River, Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

