Marie Lorraine Wilkinson 1940- 2020 Marie Lorraine Triplett Wilkinson, resident of McKinnon, Wyoming, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 11, 1940 in McKinnon, WY, the daughter of Ruel and Veda Triplett.
Marie attended McKinnon Elementary and Lincoln High School in Green River, WY. In addition she received her Associates degree from Western Wyoming College.
She was sealed to Steve B. Wilkinson in the Manti Temple on March 18, 1960 and spent 52 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on August 27, 2012.
Marie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Marie's relationship with her Husband and Children were her favorite things. She also enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing and had a voracious appetite for books.
Survivors include daughters, Sara Marie Lamb of St. George UT, Robin Lynn Savage and Husband Blake of Hyrum UT, sons, Steve Rhodes Wilkinson and wife Alison of Hyrum UT, Jon Christopher Wilkinson and wife Vida of Layton, UT, Weston Lee Wilkinson and wife Wendee of Hurricane, UT, Marion Dana Wilkinson and wife Kerri of McKinnon, WY, Joseph Benjamin Wilkinson and wife Natalie of McKinnon, WY, 21 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, as well as siblings and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve B. Wilkinson, parents Ruel and Veda Triplett, sister Priscilla Graham, and brother Basil Triplett.
Graveside service and interment will be held at the McKinnon Cemetery, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
Published in Rocket Miner from May 30 to May 31, 2020.