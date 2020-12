Or Copy this URL to Share

1941- 2020 Marilyn Kay Rosette, 79, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died November 26. Private family services will be conducted. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal CemeteryCondolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

