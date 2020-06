Or Copy this URL to Share

1944- 2020 Marsha Lyn Caldwell, 75, of Star Valley, Wyoming died June 1. at Eastern Idaho Falls Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born October 9, 1944, in Rock Springs. Wednesday Burial location is at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com



