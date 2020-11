2000- 2020 Mauricio Mendez Montero, 20, of Rock Springs died October 25. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. November 4th at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. November 3rd at Fox Funeral Home.Interment will take place in the San Nicolas Cemetery, Tepazolco, Mexico.Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com