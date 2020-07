1940- 2020 Maynard Martin Merlau, 79, of Rock Springs died June 30. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Following services, cremation will take place.Condolences may be left at foxfh.com