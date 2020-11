Or Copy this URL to Share

1927- 2020 Norma Louise Gleeson, 92, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 31. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

