Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

1937- 2020 Patricia A Dack, 83, of Eagle, Idaho died November 29. Dack, Patricia, 83, of Eagle, Idaho, formally of Rock Spring, Wyoming, died, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the directions of Summers Funeral Homes, Ustick Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store