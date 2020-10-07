1/1
Patrick Lee Wolff
Patrick Lee Wolff 1954- 2020 Patrick Lee Wolff, 66, passed away September 24, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. He was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 25 years.

He was born on March 17, 1954 in Wakefield, Michigan, the son of Ruben Lyle Wolff and Helen Sue Phelps.

Patrick was a 1973 graduate from Edge Wood Senior High in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He married Jeanie Hickman. She preceded him in death on.

Patrick worked as a mechanic for Florida Waste Management until his retirement.

He was a member of the Lutheran Church.

Patrick loved to spend his time camping, fishing and playing slot machines.

Survivors include stepfather Jerry Phelps of Rock Springs, WY; brother Kenneth Lyle Wolff and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, WY; stepbrother Sid Wolff and wife Maureen of St. Louis, MO; stepsister Pricilla Rodriquez and husband Henry of Belleville, IL; aunts Mae Stewart, Pat Cogswell, Dorothy Cogswell; uncle Bill Cogswell; nephews Marty Myers, Matt Myers; cousins Rick Cunningham, Tom Cunningham, Sheri Starr, and Tammy Bradbury.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie Wolff.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com



Published in Rocket Miner from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
