Patrick Lee Wolff 1954- 2020 Patrick Lee Wolff, 66, passed away September 24, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. He was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 25 years.He was born on March 17, 1954 in Wakefield, Michigan, the son of Ruben Lyle Wolff and Helen Sue Phelps.Patrick was a 1973 graduate from Edge Wood Senior High in Ashtabula, Ohio.He married Jeanie Hickman. She preceded him in death on.Patrick worked as a mechanic for Florida Waste Management until his retirement.He was a member of the Lutheran Church.Patrick loved to spend his time camping, fishing and playing slot machines.Survivors include stepfather Jerry Phelps of Rock Springs, WY; brother Kenneth Lyle Wolff and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, WY; stepbrother Sid Wolff and wife Maureen of St. Louis, MO; stepsister Pricilla Rodriquez and husband Henry of Belleville, IL; aunts Mae Stewart, Pat Cogswell, Dorothy Cogswell; uncle Bill Cogswell; nephews Marty Myers, Matt Myers; cousins Rick Cunningham, Tom Cunningham, Sheri Starr, and Tammy Bradbury.He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie Wolff.Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.