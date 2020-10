1949- 2020 Richard James Hodo, 71, of Rock Springs died October 3. Funeral services will held at 11 am, October 10th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, Green River. A viewing will be 5-7 pm, October 9th, at the church. Military Honors and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com