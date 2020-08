Or Copy this URL to Share

1982- 2020 Richard Roy Tyler, 37, of Rock Springs died July 31. He was born on August 28, 1982; son of Ronald and Chris Tyler. Following cremation, there will be no services. Please respect the family's privacy. The family respectfully requests donations in Rich's memory be made to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.



