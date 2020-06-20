Robert Trujillo
1936- 2020 Robert Trujillo, 83, of Green River died June 15. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Eagles one hour prior to services.

Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
