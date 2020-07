1946- 2020 Ruben Flores, 73, of Green River died April 24. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday July 19, 2020 at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required.Condolences may be left at foxfh.com