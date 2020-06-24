Shirley E. (Hastings) Nimmo 1927- 2020 Cremation has taken place and services set for Shirley E. Nimmo, 92, who passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home in Omaha, Nebraska. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Sunday one hour prior to the Rosary and at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass.



