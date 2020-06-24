Shirley E. Nimmo
1927 - 2020
Shirley E. (Hastings) Nimmo 1927- 2020 Cremation has taken place and services set for Shirley E. Nimmo, 92, who passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home in Omaha, Nebraska. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Sunday one hour prior to the Rosary and at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
March 17, 2020
She touched so many people in a good way that she will always be remembered with love.
Anita Bennett
Friend
March 16, 2020
Pat, Mike, Gail and Lori, Your parents were terrific people. The two raised terrific children I always enjoyed and proud to call you friends. Please accept my condolences.
Jim Soderlund
Friend
March 14, 2020
So sorry to learn of Shirley's passing, she was truly a wonderful individual. I have many memories of my youth on Liberty Dr. Those wonderful memories are centered around the Nimmo family.
May God Bless you all!
Bill Mehle
Bill Mehle
Neighbor
March 14, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family. She was a lovely lady and goof nurse. She will be missed.
Margie Harris-Swann
March 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Many wonderful memories of Liberty Drive. Mary Jo Taylor and Louie Shifrar
Mary Jo
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
