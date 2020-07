Or Copy this URL to Share

1942- 2020 Sibyl Love, 78, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died July 7. Cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Thursday July 9, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the church.



