1982- 2020 Steven Jared Gault, 38, of Rock Springs, WY died June 8. Cremation has taken place and a "Celebration of Life" will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Sante Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com