1948- 2020 Susan L. Patterson, 72, of Rock Springs died August 6. She was born March 11, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Clayton Jiggs Bollinger and Esther Susan Johnson Bollinger. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Veterans Park, 100 North Side BeltLoop, Rock Springs, Wyoming.



