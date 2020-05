Or Copy this URL to Share

04/13//1976- 05/25/2020 Tally Ann Lester, 44, of Rock Springs died May 25 at Home. She was born April 13, 1976, in Alpine, Wyoming. at Afton, Wyoming. www.vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com No service at this time. Services will be held at a future date.



