Adria Lil Daughtridge Robbins
ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Adria Lil Daughtridge Robbins, age 70, of West Jefferson passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Mrs. Robbins was born in Rocky Mount, NC on September 2, 1949 to the late Adrian and Rachel Donnan Poole Daughtridge. Adria taught school in Edgecombe County for many years and later opened Oakland Dry Cleaners in Roanoke Rapids, NC.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Exum Smith, IIII and a sister, Donnan Robbins.
Mrs. Robbins is survived by: her husband, Mike Robbins; a daughter, Jennifer D. Lewis and husband, Todd, of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Diane Pennell and husband, Tony, of West Jefferson and Leslie Daughtridge and husband, Ed Toshach, of Fletcher, NC; two step-daughter, Laura Childers and husband, Dave, of Lebanon, TN and Gray Mathis and husband, Jason, of Wake Forest; a step-son, Jimmy Robbins and wife, Sarah, of Nashville, TN; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Roberts Smith, of Pinetops, NC; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her dogs, Harley and Maddie also survive.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019