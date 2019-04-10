Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Bruce (A.B.) Rose. View Sign

Albert Bruce (A.B.) Rose



SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A.B. Rose, 87, died March 29, 2019 at home in San Tan Valley, AZ.



The son of the late Thomas and Effie Rose of Rocky Mount, NC. He is also preceded in death by son, Albert (Bruce) Rose of Wendell, NC and son, Steven Lee Rose of Eden, NC. Also, a brother, Jack Rose of Charlotte, NC and twin brother, Broadus of Rocky Mount, NC.



He leaves his wife of 33 years, Carol, a son, Michael (Sherry) Haniotes, with four grandchildren of San Tan Valley, AZ. A daughter, Ellen (Marvin) Wood, with three grandchildren of Castalia, NC. A daughter, Lynn Armstrong with two grandchildren of Orlando, FL. There are four other grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



A lifelong resident of Rocky Mount, NC where he was the owner of A.B. Construction Company for over 50 years.



A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Rocky Mount, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

