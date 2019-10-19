Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Lane "Al" Wester Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM Red Oak Baptist Church Family Life Center. Funeral service 3:30 PM Red Oak Baptist Church 4861 Church Street Red Oak , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred "Al" Lane Wester, Sr.



RED OAK - Alfred "Al" Lane Wester, Sr., age 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on May 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Thomas Clifton "Cliff" Wester and Ossie Currin Wester.



A man of tremendous faith and service, Al was a lifelong member of Red Oak Baptist Church where he also served as a devoted deacon, a position he was loving and loyal to. His strong belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave him purpose and guidance in everything he set out to accomplish. Al began his career with CSX Railroad which spanned for 44 years until his retirement as a supervisor. Many of those years he also dedicated himself to serving and protecting his community as a volunteer fireman with the Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department which would in that time forge many lasting friendships and memories. His commitment to his neighbors and service to those around him was more evident through his accomplishments as Mayor of the Town of Red Oak, a position he held dear for 28 years. And although through his many years of service, be it his church, volunteerism in the community, public service, would all bring him great joy throughout his life, it was through his faith and belief in his Savior and that of his wife, children, and grandchildren which brought Al his greatest joy and purpose in which his legacy will forever be remembered and will continue to live on.



Al leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 58 years, Sandra Greene Wester of Red Oak; children, Alfred "Ditto" Lane Wester, Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Raleigh, Tanya Wester Colagerakis and husband, Jeff, of Wilmington, and Stacy Greene Wester of Wilmington. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, and Hannah Colagerakis and Taylor and Davis Wester; brother, C. R. "Reggie" Wester and wife, Jane, of Rocky Mount; brothers-in-law, E.W. "Dub" Greene, Jr. and wife, Betty, Mickey Greene and wife, Audrey, and Greg Greene and wife, Karen; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Red Oak Baptist Church, 4861 Church Street, Red Oak, NC 27868. Burial will follow the service at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service in the Red Oak Baptist Church Family Life Center.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Red Oak Baptist Church, 4861 Church Street, Red Oak, NC 27868.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

