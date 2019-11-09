Alfred Ray Garris
ROCKY MOUNT - Alfred Ray Garris, age 84, passed away on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019.
Ray is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Garris of Rocky Mount; son, Scott Garris (Penny) of Wendell and one grandson, Alex Garris of Apex. He is also survived by his brother, Carol Garris of Rocky Mount.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, November 10, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, at Grace Baptist Temple, 8923 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, and other times at the home. A graveside service to celebrate Ray's life and pay tribute to his memory will take place Monday, November 11, at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
A special note of thanks is extended to Debra Jackson, Ray's longtime, devoted caregiver.
Online condolences may be posted at www.davislittlefunerals.com. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019