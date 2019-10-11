Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Alfred Thomas Ayscue. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Funeral service 2:00 PM Lakeside Baptist Church 1501 Sunset Avenue Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Thomas Ayscue



ROCKY MOUNT - Dr. Alfred Thomas Ayscue, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount.



He was born in the Franklin County, NC. Dr. Ayscue was the son of the late Robert Thomas Ayscue and Minerva Overton Ayscue. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Stanley Ayscue; and brother in law Raymond Alton "Skeeter" Collins.



Dr. Ayscue grew up from the salt of the earth, raised on his family's farm and attending New Bethel Baptist Church in Epsum where accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and baptized in a mill pond at age 12. His calling into ministry began just as early as by age 19, his awareness of the world around him became clear that ministering to others was to be his mission in life. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wake Forest College and entered the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and thus earning his degree in Christian Theology in 1967. His Pastorates through the years following includes the Harriet Baptist Church in Henderson, Wise Baptist Church in Wise, Pine Level Baptist Church in Pine Level, and Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Airy until his retirement in 1995. Through his ministry, Dr. Ayscue was a co-founder and member of the Coordinating Council of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Chairman of Friends of Missions, past President of Council on Christian Social Services, member of the State Executive Committee and State General Board, past President of the North Carolina State Baptist Convention and upon his retirement he became a Cooperative Fellowship Ambassador. In addition, he also served amongst scholarly institutions such as past Chairman for the State Southern Baptist Biblical Recorder, was a board member of Campbell University and Wake Forest University, and he taught extension classes for the Southeastern Seminary. In recognition for his dedicated service and ministry excellence, Dr. Ayscue was honored by receiving the James B. Hunt, Jr. Governor's Award in 1983. Outside of spreading the word of the Gospel, Dr. Ayscue found peace and tranquility in driving through the mountains, returning to his younger roots through gardening, or enjoying the fellowship of his friends during a round of golf. Although in his ministering to others brought him great joy and meaning, it was through his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that of his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren which brought the greatest joy and purpose of all, for which his legacy and memory will forever live on.



Dr. Ayscue leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Hazel Buchanan Ayscue; and daughters, Debbie Creech and Lori Phillips, all of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his grandsons, Jeremy Creech and his wife, Mary, of High Point, Chase Phillips and his wife, Giovanna, of Wendell, and Johnathon Creech and his wife, Stephanie, of Cary; 7 great-grandchildren, Alex and Jason Creech, Isaac ad Jordon Phillips, and Katelyn, Mya, and Ava Creech; sister Ellie Ayscue Collins; and sister in law Jeanne Ayscue.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the ceremony, relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family until 3:30 PM inside the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building. A Committal Service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Mausoleum will follow the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Ayscue's memory to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Ayscue's memory to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

