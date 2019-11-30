Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Drake Williams. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Mausoleum of Edgecombe Memorial Park Tarboro , NC View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Mausoleum of Edgecombe Memorial Park Tarboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Drake Williams



ROCKY MOUNT - Alice Drake Williams, age 90, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on September 13, 1929, and raised on the Drake Family Farm outside Pinetops, NC, she was the daughter of the late Almond Jerkins Drake and Annie Best Drake. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alton Floyd Williams; brothers, AJ Drake, Jr., Brooks Drake; and sisters, Dora Lee Moore, Mary Stallings, Eva Bunn, Maude Turner, and Virginia Dennis.



Alice was a faithful member of West Edgecombe Baptist Church for 67 years where she graciously served in various capacities over the years. She was a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress. Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, John Williams and wife, Barbara; and daughters, Angela Maxwell and husband, Larry and Nancy Knight and husband, Tony. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Peggy Drake; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service with Entombment in the Mausoleum of Edgecombe Memorial Park in Tarboro will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Chappell officiating. A Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the Service in the Mausoleum.



A special "Thank You" to Trena Williams, caregiver; the staff at The Lodge at Rocky Mount; and West Edgecombe Baptist Church family for their love and care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Edgecombe Baptist Church, 13821 NC Hwy. 43, North, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

