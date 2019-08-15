Alice Marie Wood
ROCKY MOUNT - Alice Marie Wood, 58, passed away August 12, 2019. She was born July 24, 1961 in Aiken, S.C. She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Lewis Wood and a sister, Angie Wood Lynch. Marie loved her family and her close knit group of friends(The Crew) and was an avid Redskin fan.
Marie is survived by her mother, Delphia Anne Webb; son, Joseph Wood (Laura); grandchildren, Chandlar and Colton Wood; sister, Patty Wood; nieces, Jennifer Wheeless, Kara Wood and nephew, Michael Lynch; brother-in-law, Stanley Lynch.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019