ROCKY MOUNT - Allen Ray Currin, 86, passed away April 12, 2019. He was born in Harnett Co., NC November 6, 1932 to the late Aubrey Allen Currin and Selma Lee Flowers Currin. He graduated from Red Oak High School. Allen loved his family, collecting stamps, die cast tractors and woodworking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Allen Ray Currin, Jr. and sisters Nancy Parker and Linda Bennett.



He is survived by sons William Randall Currin (Denise), Michael Richard Currin; daughters Kim Aycock (Lynn), Machele Wester (Larry); brothers Bobby Currin, W.C. Currin; sister, Audrey Mae McCullen; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Oak Level Baptist Church.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Currin family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

