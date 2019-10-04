Alma Lee Outlaw Neal
WHITAKER - Alma Lee Outlaw Neal, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born March 4, 1947 in Edgecombe County to the late Flodie and Bertha Thorpe Outlaw. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Neal; brothers Ronald and Dennis Outlaw; sister Doris Lewis.
She leaves to cherish memory her son Richard Earl Wester; daughter Cindy Skinner; brothers Jimmy, Billy and James Outlaw and wife Betty; sisters Frances Peace, Peggy Bass, Phyllis Davis and husband Wayne and Barbara Outlaw; grandchildren Josh (Brittany) and Jessica Skinner, Alex and John Wester; great-grandchildren Marleyanna and Mierra Skinner, Ryleeanne, Autumn, and Ryland Daughtridge, Jax Skinner and Travis Tyndall, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 one hour prior to funeral service to be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dennis Gregory officiating. Entombment will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Funeral Home for Alma's final expenses.
