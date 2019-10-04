Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Lee Outlaw Neal. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Visitation 1:00 PM Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

WHITAKER - Alma Lee Outlaw Neal, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born March 4, 1947 in Edgecombe County to the late Flodie and Bertha Thorpe Outlaw. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Neal; brothers Ronald and Dennis Outlaw; sister Doris Lewis.



She leaves to cherish memory her son Richard Earl Wester; daughter Cindy Skinner; brothers Jimmy, Billy and James Outlaw and wife Betty; sisters Frances Peace, Peggy Bass, Phyllis Davis and husband Wayne and Barbara Outlaw; grandchildren Josh (Brittany) and Jessica Skinner, Alex and John Wester; great-grandchildren Marleyanna and Mierra Skinner, Ryleeanne, Autumn, and Ryland Daughtridge, Jax Skinner and Travis Tyndall, Jr.



Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 one hour prior to funeral service to be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dennis Gregory officiating. Entombment will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Funeral Home for Alma's final expenses.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Neal family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

