SPRING HOPE - Althena Stallings Perkerson, 86, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born in Nash County, November 26, 1933 to the late John Henry Stallings and Pattie Pridgen Stallings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Buck" Perkerson, grandson, Clint Brantley, sisters, Dorothy Crawley and Agnes Worsley and her brother, Earl Proctor.



She is survived by her son, Dennis Perkerson and his wife, Robyn; Grandson Turner Perkerson and his wife Morgan; Grandson Chris Raynor and his wife Beth and their children, Gabe and Hannah; her loving sisters, Marie Sellers, Myra Stalling and Rhoda Catherine Whitehead, along with several nieces and nephews. And last, her lifelong friends, Dorothy Tyson, and Geraline Richardson.



Althena started working at Devil Dog Manufacturing in 1963, where she retired after working there for 35 years. She was an avid Nascar fan, loved fishing, sewing, traveling, especially going to the beach, and being with her family.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2pm at Holly Grove Baptist Church, 1640 Holly Rd, Spring Hope, NC 27882. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

