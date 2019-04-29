Alton Ray Lynn
WILSON - Alton "Al" Ray Lynn passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family at Wake Med Hospital, Raleigh. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Word of Life International Church, 3388 McNair Road, Tarboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 - 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Fellowship Home for Men of Nash-Edgecombe Counties, LLC located at 301 S Grace St., Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
