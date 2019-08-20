Alvin Garry Stallings



ROCKY MOUNT - Alvin Garry Stallings, age 78, of 4717 Morning Glory Way in Rocky Mount, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019.



His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at McKendree United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. in the fellowship building.



Mr. Stallings was born July 29, 1941, in Lincoln County, to the late Olen Henry Stallings and Ola Mae McMurry Stallings. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carolyn Sisk Stallings; a sister, Nancy Baucom; and a brother, Bill Stallings. He retired from Carolina Freight Carriers/ABF Trucking Company.



He is survived by three daughters, Jackie Chapman (Larry Ray), Kim Key (Kevin Dwayne), and Penny White (Roger), all of Nashville, NC; two sisters, Louise Scronce (Jerry), and Pat Lingerfelt (Ray), all of Lincolnton; and two grandchildren, Ashley Lynn White and Travis Lynn White.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, PO Box 426, Lincolnton, NC 28093. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Stallings family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

