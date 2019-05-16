Anita Harrell Page
ROCKY MOUNT - Anita Harrell Page, 71, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born July 24, 1947 in Edgecombe County to the late William Thomas and Eunice Adell Keene Harrell. Anita was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Angello.
She is survived by son, David Thomas Brown (Jim); daughter, Deana Brown Batts (Anthony); grandchildren Bailey Morgan Batts, Mallory Blake Batts; a special aunt and uncle, Faye and Chick Starling, as well as many beloved cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 at Englewood Baptist Church from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Englewood Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Cloer and Rev. Mark Pridgen officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Englewood Baptist Church, Women's Ministry, 1350 S. Winstead Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
