Ann Marie Saunders
ROCKY MOUNT - Ann Marie Saunders, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares officiating. A visitation will be held following the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
In memory of Ann, the family requests everyone wear blue to the Memorial Mass.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019