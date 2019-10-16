Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Christine Jackson Rose. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:30 PM Pinetops Baptist Church Service 2:00 PM Pinetops Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





TARBORO - Anna Christine Jackson Rose, 78, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Christine was born to the late Rufus and Evelyn Jackson on March 9, 1941. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Donald Edward Rose Sr., husband Kenneth Ralph Loy, her son Thomas Perry Rose; and her brother James "Butch" Jackson.



She leaves to cherish her memory her son Donnie Rose (Leslie) of Marion, Il; daughters Denise Anderson (David) and Renee Rose both of Tarboro; and Evelyn Phillips (David) of Pinetops. Grandchildren: Scott Fleming (Melissa) and Jeremy Fleming (Tiffany) of Macclesfield; Michelle Overturf (Logan) of Marion, Il; David Phillips (Sarah) of Rocky Mount and Nichole Phillips of California. Great grandchildren: Jacob Fleming, Taylor Fleming, Stella Fleming, Waylon Fleming, Chance Myrick, Savannah Cratt, Enix Overturf, Relm Overturf, Wake Overturf, and Vire Overturf. Siblings: Peggy Baggett of Tarboro; Connie Forbes of Wilson; and Wayne Jackson of Rocky Mount. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate her life will take place Thursday, October 17, 2:00 pm at Pinetops Baptist Church. Friends are invited to visit with the family prior to the service beginning at 12:30 pm. Burial will be immediately following the service in Pineview Cemetery, Pinetops.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for the excellent care she received. We would also like to give a special heartfelt thanks to Ashley Tyson and Sylvia Flowers of Heart to Heart Sitters Services for the care they gave to her.



