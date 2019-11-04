Rocky Mount Telegram

Anne Blackmon Pittman (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Blackmon Pittman.
Service Information
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC
27856
(252)-459-0001
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
New Life Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anne Blackmon Pittman

WHITAKERS - Anne Blackmon Pittman, 71, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born November 14, 1947 to the late F. L. Blackmon Jr. and Mae Dee Sutton Blackmon.

Anne is survived by her daughter, DeAnne Daughtridge (Mike), son, Brent M. Pittman (Tara); grandchildren, Kelsi Morgan Pittman, Bryce Logan Pittman and Rylee Faith Pittman; brother, Freddie A. Blackmon; prior husband, Mack W. Pittman.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at New Life Church with Rev. Tim Suber officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pittman family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.