Anne Blackmon Pittman
WHITAKERS - Anne Blackmon Pittman, 71, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born November 14, 1947 to the late F. L. Blackmon Jr. and Mae Dee Sutton Blackmon.
Anne is survived by her daughter, DeAnne Daughtridge (Mike), son, Brent M. Pittman (Tara); grandchildren, Kelsi Morgan Pittman, Bryce Logan Pittman and Rylee Faith Pittman; brother, Freddie A. Blackmon; prior husband, Mack W. Pittman.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at New Life Church with Rev. Tim Suber officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 4, 2019