Anne Elizabeth Crane



ROLESVILLE - Anne Elizabeth Crane, 66, of 5105 Corner Rock Drive, Rolesville, NC died January 13th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of Charles William Harriman and the late Esther Louise Harriman. She was married to her husband the late Michael Roger Crane for 34 years. Mrs. Crane was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, NC.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16th, at 4pm, at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount.



Mrs. Crane is survived by her father, Charles Harriman of Raleigh; son, Jeff Crane and his wife, Sarah, of Durham; daughters Katie Crane and her wife Angie, of Sanford and Emily Crane-Little and her husband, Stewart, of Rolesville; and special friends Bill and Marg Gray of Scotts, MI.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Crane; mother Esther Harriman; brother, Mark Harriman and sister, Susan Shealy.



Mrs. Crane was a teacher at Benvenue Elementary School and also enjoyed being a preschool teacher at First United Methodist Church, both in Rocky Mount. Later in life, she enjoyed beading with her Beader Group and going to see shows at DPAC with her group of ladies in the neighborhood. She enjoyed being a part of a Garden Club and making flower arrangements for those in the hospital or nursing facility. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, and always enjoyed having dogs in the house, as well.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or to the NC Schnauzer Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 1147, Holly Springs, NC 27540.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 15th, from 6-8pm at Bright Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 405 South Main Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

