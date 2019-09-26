Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Lucas Talbott Congelli. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Anne Lucas Talbott Congelli, age 81, was called home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on October 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James Harold and Ann Lee Baker Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Pop" Congelli.



Anne was a member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. She attended Benvenue School and was a member of the Benvenue Alumni Association. She was a longtime employee of BB&T and was instrumental in helping them open the first branch in Rocky Mount. Anne's vivacious personality made her a natural customer service representative, never forgetting a name and always offering the best in personal service.



Anne is survived by her daughters, Debra Talbott Slavin and husband Bruce, Pamela Talbott Mullen and husband Charles, Bobbie Jo Talbott Newsome and husband Wayne, of Rocky Mount and Wilson, and Ashley Cook of Traverse City, MI. Also, her grandchildren Chris Rooks (Brandy), Brandon Rooks (Randi), Lucas Rooks (Crystal), Aaron Fly, Garrett Fly (Hayley), Carie Craft (Brandon), Daniel Langley (Emily) William Cook, Heath Slavin, Lee Slavin (Angie) as well as fifteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters Alice Bennett and husband Dennis, Sally Stewart and husband, John, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at The Lodge and the 3rd floor nursing staff at Nash UNC Hospital for the loving attention to Anne during her stay the past eight weeks.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to First Baptist Church Benevolence fund, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or The Danny Talbott Cancer Center, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



