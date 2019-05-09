Anne M. Bone
NASHVILLE - Anne M. Bone, aged 62, of Nashville, NC died in her home on May 7,2019.
Born in Canton, OH, to Bill and Pat Thomas, she was an active member of a large family.She married P. Rex Bone in 1976 and they welcomed their son Matthew in 1980. They were the joys of her life. Her joy was multiplied when 2 amazing grandchildren, Destiny and Christopher, arrived.
She fiercely loved her family, her friends and her church. She also loved her job and worked in Rental management for the last 44 years, first at Wimberly Gregory and finally at Thorne Realty. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and her gullibility.
Please join us for a celebration of her life at Sandy Cross Methodist Church at 11am on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (3725 Sandy Cross Rd., Nashville, NC 27856.). In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help with funeral and medical expenses can be made here -www.gofundme.com/Anne-bone-memorial-fund.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bone family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 9, 2019