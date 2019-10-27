Guest Book View Sign Service Information Askew Funeral & Cremation Services 731 Roanoke Ave Roanoke Rapids , NC 27870 (252)-537-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Elizabeth Johnson Sanders



ROCKY MOUNT - Annie Elizabeth Johnson Sanders, 106, of Rocky Mount, NC passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Oak City, North Carolina on May 31, 1913 to the late, Joseph Charles Harl and Mamie Bellflower Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leroy Sanders, Jr.; her sister, Ora Newbern and her half-sister, Olivia Johnson and her grandson, Scott Yaeger.



Elizabeth worked at Belk Tyler for 20 years in the drapery department and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount, NC.



She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Kay



The family would also like to give a special thank you to the staff of Community Home care and Hospice of Rocky Mount, NC.



Memorial Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Rocky Mount, NC on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1pm. The family will receive friends on November 30, 2019 at the church from 11:00 am until service time and after the service in fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Preschool 100 S. Church Street Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

