ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Annie Laura Dickens Petway was born to the late Nathaniel Dickens and Hattie Andrews Dickens on October 24, 1929 in the comfort of her home.



Annie was educated by the Public Schools of Edgecombe County. She graduated from Conetoe High School in May of 1949 as the Salutatorian of her class.



Annie was married to the late Louis Petway. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. From this union, 3 children were born, one daughter, Gloria Jean Petway and two sons, Richard and Louis Petway, Jr. In addition to being employed at N. Summergrade Company for a number of years, she was also instrumental in the operations of the business her son & husband started, Petway & Son Quality Builders. Although she dealt with health challenges early on, Annie was an extraordinary example of strength and endurance. Despite health concerns, she always sought to make her family happy. Her doting love for family was apparent to anyone who came into contact with her. Annie was always a hospitable person. This was evidenced by her love of cooking and maintaining a fine home to come to. She encouraged family unity by always imploring her family to 'stick together' and 'look out for one another'. Nothing meant more to her than the happiness and closeness of her family. Even at her weakest points, she always strived to assist others in her care. She always told her family that she loved them.



Annie was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mrs. Selma J. Dickens, Sisters Irene Dickens, Vera Webb Shaw, and Erma Webb Sherrod.



She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Gloria Jean Petway of the home; two sons, Richard Petway (Gwen) of Warsaw, NC; Louis Petway, Jr. (Darlene) of Rocky Mount, NC; one sister, Selma Ernestine D. Alston of Greensboro, NC; one brother, Charlie Webb, Jr. (Dorothy) of Upper Marlboro, MD; one grandson, Jairean Petway (Kimberly) of Zebulon, NC; one granddaughter, Jalisha C. Sumler (Brandon) of Chicago, IL; three great granddaughters, Laila Petway, Sage Petway, and Mila Sumler; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.



The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing Friday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Arrangements by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



