ROCKY MOUNT - Annie Lee Pridgen Braswell, age 92, passed away, September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Nash County on August 8, 1927. She was joined in marriage to the late Henry Lee "Sam" Braswell and they had seven wonderful children together. She was the daughter of the late Luther Pridgen and Mollie Robins Pridgen. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Skinner and Mavis Skinner.



She was a faithful and dedicated Christian who attended Union Missionary Baptist Church for most of her life. She loved her family and church family very much and enjoyed singing in the Church Choir. She was employed by Pillowtex where she worked for 15 years. She loved working in her garden and flower gardens. She was a great cook and enjoyed having family over for some of those great meals she served, after she retired she made delicious cakes for family and friends for special occasions. Most of all she was the most wonderful mother, friend, sister, grandmother, and aunt; and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.



Annie leaves behind, her children, Dennis Braswell and wife Betty of Rocky Mount; Dianne Perry and husband Rick of Rocky Mount; Kenneth Braswell and wife Patricia of Elm City; Sammy Braswell and wife Jocile of Wilson; Kevin Braswell and wife Jean of Roxboro; Rhonda House and husband Michael of Pinetops; Keith Braswell and wife Angie of Zebulon; sister Carol



Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home of Nashville, NC. A service to remember Annie will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2:00 PM at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 9853 East HWY 97, Rocky Mount, NC with the Rev. Ray Barnhill officiating. Burial will be at Mill Branch Cemetery.



Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to her church, Union Missionary Baptist Church.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Braswell family and words of comfort may be shared at

Annie leaves behind, her children, Dennis Braswell and wife Betty of Rocky Mount; Dianne Perry and husband Rick of Rocky Mount; Kenneth Braswell and wife Patricia of Elm City; Sammy Braswell and wife Jocile of Wilson; Kevin Braswell and wife Jean of Roxboro; Rhonda House and husband Michael of Pinetops; Keith Braswell and wife Angie of Zebulon; sister Carol Smith , Nancy Skinner and brother, Willard Pridgen all of Rocky Mount. She also has 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

