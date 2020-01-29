Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Maude Avent Robinson. View Sign Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 10206 N Us Hwy 301 Whitakers , NC 27891 (252)-437-2431 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM St. John Missionary Baptist Church Red Oak , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Maude Avent Robinson



ROCKY MOUNT - Ms. Annie Maude Avent Robinson, 82 years old, was born September 13, 1937 to the late Eliza Thompson Avent and William T. Avent, in Nash County, North Carolina. She departed from earthly life on January 24, 2020 in Rocky Mount, NC. She was reared by her parents in Nashville, NC and attended Nash County Public Schools. Affectionately known as Ann, she moved to New York City at 18 years old, where she continued her education in New York City Public Schools, also within private institutions, while living in Harlem.



Ann worked in various occupations, until she was able to own and operate her own jewelry business in Lower Manhattan. She moved from Harlem to Brooklyn, where she would reside until retiring from the jewelry business in 1997 and returning to North Carolina to make her home in Rocky Mount.



Ms. Robinson resumed her membership at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Red Oak, NC, where she had been baptized at the of age 12. There, she served in many areas, including church choir, usher ministries, senior citizens' committee, various celebrations, and benevolent food services - particularly the "passion kitchen" - all of which benefitted significantly from her devoted hard, unselfish work and diligent loving contributions. Her home was always open and welcoming to family and friends, and sometimes strangers - a refuge for many.



Ann was married to Caro McCann (deceased) at an early age, to which the union of one child was born - Edith Jane, who also preceded her in death. She was later remarried to Robert "Woody" Robinson, who also preceded Ann in death. In much of her adult life, Ann would have the role of mother and provider for her two older sisters' children.



Ms. Robinson was preceded in death by her two older sisters Lula Mae Kingsberry and Geraldine Avent and two nephews, William E. Avent and Timothy Avent. She is lovingly survived and will be missed by her brothers, Dr. John T. Avent (Jacqueline) of Nashville, NC and Col. Charles Battle Ret. (Malinda) of Fort Washington, MD, a daughter Joeann Avent, two grandsons Michael Avent and Jeriel Brown of Atlanta, GA, 4 great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Collins (niece), one aunt Maude Ann Stith (Pompey) of Hampton, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and a very special friend, Ms. Rosa Battle of Rocky Mount, NC.



Celebration of life service will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Red Oak, NC.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

