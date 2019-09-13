Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Williams Cobb. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Williams Cobb



ROCKY MOUNT - Annie W. Cobb, age, 92, passed away September 7, 2019, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born August 9, 1927 in Edgecombe County to the late Rossie Clifton Williams and Maggie Lena Williams.



She was preceded in death by; her husband John Nolan Cobb; brothers Charlie (Irene), Wiley (Inez), Gene (Anna), and sisters Alice (Richard) Woodruff, Nellie (Norman) Bunn, Fannie (Joe) Seay, Effie (Howard) Barnes, and June (Robert) Baker.



She is survived by; her daughter Susan (Rex) Sims and her son Johnny (Kim) Cobb. Four adoring grandchildren Joseph Brian Santy, Ashley Louanne Santy, John Thomas Cobb and Brett Nolan Cobb. Many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



She was a lifelong member of the Primitive Baptist Church. She took great pride in her knowledge of the Bible and was faithful in reading daily scriptures. She was an avid reader of all books and loved researching her ancestry. She became known as the family historian even publishing the Williams family lineage that she was proud to distribute at the family reunions. In her later years she self-published her own autobiography that emphasized how her Christian faith was always her guiding force. Annie loved to socialize with friends and share her thoughts on all things including religion and politics. She loved a good debate and her quick wit charmed her many friends.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Williams Family Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ( ) in her name.



