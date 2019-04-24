Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Proctor Charbonneau. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Audrey Proctor Charbonneau, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on September 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jacob James and Martha Mae Brown Proctor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Charbonneau Sr.; and sisters, Barbara Crumpler, Hazel Proctor and Ruth Newsome.



Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Arthur Joseph Charbonneau Jr. and wife, Diana. She is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica Joyner and husband, Clint; sister, Adell Proctor and husband, Ed; brother, James Proctor and wife Gracie and sister, Shirley Moore.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations in memory of Audrey Charbonneau to your church or favorite charity.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

Audrey Proctor CharbonneauROCKY MOUNT - Audrey Proctor Charbonneau, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on September 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jacob James and Martha Mae Brown Proctor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Charbonneau Sr.; and sisters, Barbara Crumpler, Hazel Proctor and Ruth Newsome.Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Arthur Joseph Charbonneau Jr. and wife, Diana. She is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica Joyner and husband, Clint; sister, Adell Proctor and husband, Ed; brother, James Proctor and wife Gracie and sister, Shirley Moore.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations in memory of Audrey Charbonneau to your church or favorite charity.Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Johnson Funeral Home Rocky Mount , NC (252) 937-8886