Audrey Proctor Charbonneau
ROCKY MOUNT - Audrey Proctor Charbonneau, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on September 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jacob James and Martha Mae Brown Proctor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Charbonneau Sr.; and sisters, Barbara Crumpler, Hazel Proctor and Ruth Newsome.
Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Arthur Joseph Charbonneau Jr. and wife, Diana. She is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica Joyner and husband, Clint; sister, Adell Proctor and husband, Ed; brother, James Proctor and wife Gracie and sister, Shirley Moore.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations in memory of Audrey Charbonneau to your church or favorite charity.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations in memory of Audrey Charbonneau to your church or favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019