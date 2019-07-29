Barbara Bland Rogers
NASHVILLE - Barbara Bland Rogers, precious and loving mother and grandmother, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Rufus and Julia Jones Bland; and her husband of 55 years, Glenn Albert Rogers. Barbara was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita Rogers Moore and Richard Calvin Moore; grandson, Christopher Glenn Parker; nieces and nephews, Janis Turner, Billie Jo Barbour, Glenn Mitchell Batchelor, and Jeffrey Graham Batchelor; step grandson, Gregory C. Moore; step granddaughter, Samantha M. Moore; step great grandson, Joshua G. Moore; and step great granddaughter, Terry Saint.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 505 S. Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 for the benefit of the Baptist Men's Ramp Fund.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
