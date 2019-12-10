Barbara Denning Pratt



RALEIGH - Barbara Denning Pratt, 71, passed away December 4 at Duke University Hospital from complications associated with sarcoma. She is survived in her immediate family by husband Michael, son Shay (Krista), daughter Michelle Huff (James) and grandsons Emmett, Miles, and Tatum Huff.



Barbara graduated from Cox High School, '66, Old Dominion University, '70 with a BA in Education, and the University of Southern Mississippi, '94 with a MS in Library Information Science. Barbara was a respected educator for 42 years. She started her career as an elementary school teacher in the Virginia Beach School System. She served as the head librarian at schools in Jackson, MS, Hilton Head Island and Pawley's Island, SC, and Gastonia and Rocky Mount, NC, where she specialized in elementary and young adult literature.



Barbara loved spending time in her yard and garden. She was a voracious reader, always with a book in her hand and more stacked on her nightstand. Barbara loved the beach, spending as much time as possible with her family at Due East, her "happy place" in Kill Devil Hills. Most of all, Barbara loved her dogs. She had nine dogs throughout her life, most of them mutts and rescues. She is also survived by Chris Pratt, a shih tzu she rescued from the side of the road.



Above all, Barbara was the glue of the family. She always put others first and made sure everyone was taken care of. She took holidays and birthdays to the next level. Her family loved to make her laugh and share with her both the exciting and simple moments of life.



A graveside ceremony will be held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Monday, December 16 at 2:00 pm in Virginia Beach. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

