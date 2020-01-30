Barbara Estelle Hathaway Jenkins
ROCKY MOUNT - Barbara Estelle Hathaway Jenkins, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Pitt County, NC on August 27, 1930, she was the daughter of the late James Fenton Hathaway and Eva Harris Hathaway. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jim Ervin Jenkins; son, Jim Ervin Jenkins, Jr.; brothers, Kenneth, David, Melvin, and Marvin Hathaway.
Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Brenda Joy Jenkins Goodwin, and husband, Ray, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jimmy Andrew Powell and wife, Lisa and Nicholas Coy "Nic" Jenkins; great-grandson, Dustin Powell; brother, Floyd Hathaway and wife, Xyla; sisters, Carolyn McCullouch and Frances Hathaway; special nephew Brian Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pineview Cemetery with Rev. Joe Price officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.
A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020