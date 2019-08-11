Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Futch Braswell. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Memorial service 11:00 AM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Barbara Elizabeth Futch Braswell went to be with our Lord and Savior on 8/6/2019. Born in Nash County, N.C. on July 7, 1934. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Most of all, she was a wonderful friend, and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.



She was preceded in death by her brother Jefferson Vance Futch Jr., "Mother and Daddy" Beatrice Clark Futch and Jefferson Vance Futch, her granddaughter Anna Elizabeth Moss and her son Donald Thomas Bryan Jr., grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Braswell and Kelly Eugene Braswell. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, David Edward Braswell (Ed), daughters, Maribeth Bryan McKinnon and Joanna Bryan Robbins, granddaughter Jennifer Moss Chappell (Brent), great grandchildren, Noah, Luke and Mckinnley; grandson, Joseph Bryan Robbins; sisters, Carrol Futch Clark (Billy) and Gloria Futch Oakley (Bill); and many nieces and nephews; stepchildren: Chuck Braswell (Glenda), grandson, Eddie Braswell, great grandchildren, Connor, Will, Emily and Austin; granddaughter, Melissa Braswell Parker (Jake), great grandchildren, Hunter and Tanner; Gary Braswell (Debbie), grandson, David Braswell (Dana), great grandchildren, Bella and Bentley, granddaughter, Ashley Braswell Beebe (Jeremy); Scott Braswell (Brenda), grandsons, Matthew Braswell, Nick Di Liello and Mikey Di Liello; Penny Braswell Barbour (Dana) granddaughter, Shannon Barbour Hoggard (Landon), great grandchildren, Taylor and Lindsay, grandson Cody Barbour (Samantha), great grandchildren, Joshua and Makenzie, grandson, Caleb Barbour (Mariah); Lisa Braswell Breheim (Jimmy), granddaughter, Hannah.



Family is the Heart to all Happiness.



Memorial services will be held at Cornerstone Funeral Home & Cremations at 11:00am on Monday, August 12, 2019 with Rev. Charles Taylor officiating. The visitation will follow the service. The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash General for their care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Hope Initiative P.O. Box 254 Nashville, NC 27856.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Braswell family and words of comfort may be shared at

