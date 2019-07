Barbara Jean Wynne GarrisROCKY MOUNT - Barbara Jean Wynne Garris, age 81, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Halifax County, NC on September 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Octavius Bryant Wynne and Ruth King Tippette. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Louis Garris; and son, Rodney Octavius Garris.Barbara was a longtime member of Enfield Baptist Church where she graciously served in many functions.She was a very active and faithful servant who loved her family, her church family, and her many friends. Barbara loved gardening, reading, sewing, and animals. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Edward Louis Garris, Jr. and wife, Pam, William Lewis Garris, III, and wife, Lisa; and daughter, Cindy Garris Amerson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick Shepherd, Walter Amerson, Jr., Jennifer Holmes and husband, Sam, Trey Garris and wife, Casey, Joshua Garris and wife, Maygen, Riley Garris, Robin Joyner, Bonnie Garris, Ricky Garris; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; brother, William Dodson Tippette; sister, Betty Bryant Price; sister-in-law, Hazel Weaks; and many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Enfield Baptist Church, 200 W. Burnette Ave., Enfield, NC 27823 with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery. A visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of Enfield Baptist Church.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram