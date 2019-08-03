Rocky Mount Telegram

Barbara "Jean" Whitehurst Hammond (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC
27605
(919)-828-4311
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Susan Williams, home
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Pineview Cemetery,
761 E. Raleigh Blvd.
Rocky Mount, NC
Obituary
Barbara "Jean" Whitehurst Hammond

WINSTON-SALEM - Barbara "Jean" Whitehurst Hammond, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away July 31, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. She was born on May 19, 1945 in Pitt County.

Jean is survived by her husband, Anthony W. Hammond Sr.; sisters, Patricia Lassiter and Carol Lester; daughter, Susan Williams and husband Jason; Sons, Anthony Hammond Jr. and wife Chen and Robert Hammond and wife Denise. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a visitation at Jean's daughter's, Susan Williams, home in Raleigh, NC from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday August 3, 2019. The family will receive visitors Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12pm with the funeral service following at 1pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609. The graveside will take place at 3pm at Pineview Cemetery, 761 E. Raleigh Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27803.

Condolences may be made through brownwynneeastmillbrook.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Raleigh, NC   (919) 828-4311
